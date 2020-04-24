Local pet rescue centers say Tucson is stepping up on both fostering, adoption fronts during pandemic

TUCSON - The Pima Animal Care Center was near capacity at the beginning of this coronavirus pandemic over a month ago.

However, that is not the case now.

PACC and the Tucson Humane Society have both said the community has been stepping up in a big way on both the fostering and adoption fronts.

The Humane Society told News 4 Tucson their adoption numbers are up double what they were at this time in 2019.

With more people staying at home, many are in need of that companionship a pet provides to get them through this time of quarantine.

The Pima Animal Care Center has over 800 animals in foster care right now with more than half of those pets slated for adoption

PACC said they are keeping less animals on their site than normal due to COVID 19.

The kitten and puppy season is also on the horizon which generally results in an influx of animals to the local shelters.

So far, Southern Arizona has had no reported cases of animals coming down with the coronavirus.

The CDC said the threat of animals contracting the disease from humans is small and it is not believed that pet owners can contract COVID-19 from their pets.

