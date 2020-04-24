17 employees of Navajo Police Department test positive for COVID-19

TUCSON - The Navajo Police Department in Window Rock, Ariz. announced it has 17 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Friday.

The total cases include 11 police officers and six civilian personnel, according to NPD on Friday, and all are currently in quarantine.

The department said it "has been working with both private and local facilities to prioritize staff testing for all police districts, including the Navajo Police Training Academy."

Currently, the COVID-19 test results are pending with a two to five day processing time.

Navajo Police said that they will not release the names of those who have tested positive within the department.

“We knew there was a high probability that this would occur and we made every decision possible to try and mitigate that probability.” said Chief Francisco of NPD. “As a leader, one of the hardest decisions we make is the decision to push forward during times of crisis.”

Chief Francisco added, "I have nothing but appreciation for our courageous employees and we continue to pray for their speedy recovery."

Earlier this week on Wednesday, the Office of the Chiefs of Police purchased food items that were then added to care packages that were distributed to the employees affected by the virus.

Photo Courtesy of Navajo Police Department

Chief Francisco wants his fellow members of NPD affected by the virus to know that he and the rest of the department are there for them.

Photo Courtesy of Navajo Police Department

Additionally, letters of support were also included in the care packages for employees distributed by NPD.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez stated the following in his letter to the employees:

“You are the frontline warriors and we will always be appreciative of all your sacrifices. To your families, we pray for them also and we ask God for strength and comfort for you and your loved ones. Please continue to be strong, to think positive, and know that we Diné people are resilient and we will overcome COVID-19 together.”

Furthermore, NPD said until the decontamination of the Chinle facility is complete, administrative employees have been placed on administrative leave.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services delivered two mobile command units to NPD and will serve as the police dispatch.

Chief Francisco said the incident command team is working with all police districts to ensure NPD is answering calls for service and the needs of the communities are met, according to NPD on Friday.

In addition, the Navajo Health Command Operations Center confirmed 1,540 positive cases of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

For more information regarding the Navajo Nation Public Health Orders on the Navajo Nation during, click here.