1 person dead, 1 transported to hospital following helicopter crash in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — One person has died and another was taken to a hospital after a helicopter crash-landed at Sherwood Park in Mesa Friday afternoon.

Police said nobody at the park was injured.

According to FlightAware, the helicopter took off from Blythe, California around 2:48 p.m. The circumstances of the crash are unknown.

Witness video shows the helicopter spinning in the air before it crashed.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

The helicopter, a UH-1H, is currently owned by Bell Asset Management in Higley, Arizona, according to FAA records.

This same helicopter had a hard landing with substantial damage in 2008, records show. In that crash, the engine failed while the helicopter was carrying a 1,700-pound load on a 100-foot line. One person was injured.

