TPD: Road closures following fatal vehicle collision at Kolb Rd, Irvington Rd

TUCSON - Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle collision at Kolb Road and Irvington Road Thursday evening.

Sgt. Pete Dugan of TPD reported that Kolb Road is shut down in both directions from Escalante to Valencia and Irvington Road is closed from Kolb to Marigold.

Dugan added that this is a single-vehicle incident and that the vehicle had caught fire after rolling over.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.

TPD said that the driver is male, however, his age is unknown at this time.

Traffic detectives are currently on scene to determine the cause of this incident.

TPD is asking drivers to please avoid the area.

Details on this incident are limited at this time.

