N4T Lifesaver: Importance of active adult supervision, even if your kids know how to swim

TUCSON – News 4 Tucson’s 11th annual Lifesaver season is officially here and temperatures are starting to heat up.

News 4 Tucson’s Angelique Lizarde discussed some important information about keeping kids safe in and around water during our 6 p.m. broadcast Thursday evening.

Furthermore, the News Four Tucson Lifesaver has been stressing the ABC's of drowning prevention.

It all begins with active adult supervision, especially now that families are home together during Governor Ducey’s stay at home order.

The 'A' in our ABC’s of water safety, Active Adult supervision, is just one layer of protection.

It's extremely critical, even if your kids know how to swim.

“We have to have a water-watcher,” said Battalion Chief John Walka of Rural Metro Fire. “You have to have adult supervision out there, that is absolutely paramount.”

Being a good water-watcher means paying attention to what's going on in and around the pool area and doing so, without any distractions.

“We're looking at our phones, we’re taking phone calls, maybe for work,” said Crystal Kasnoff of Northwest Fire District. “It just takes a split second for that parent to look away for the children to get into the pool and that's something that’s totally preventable.”

Active adult supervision is important, even when there are barriers, such as pool fences, in place.

This is still highly critical for children who have taken swim classes.

“Make sure you have those fences up,” said Kasnoff. “Make sure they're locked, make sure you know where your kids are.”

For more information about News 4 Tucson’s 11th annual Lifesaver campaign and so much more, click here.