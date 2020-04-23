Hughes Federal Credit Union supporting local companies with business partner program

TUCSON - Hughes Federal Credit Union announced Wednesday a local business partner program to help the organizations of the Tucson-area.

This program will help local businesses reach thousands of potential customers without the cost of advertising by offering retail price discounts to HFCU Benefits Plus members.

“Our goal is to keep people purchasing from local businesses, especially during these challenging times,” said Dani Gomez, marketing manager of HFCU. “At Hughes, we are committed to serving our community and feel privileged to partner with local organizations.”

For local enterprises who would like to enroll in this program, click here to complete an online application. This is where contact and discount information, as well as logo files, are collected.

Additionally, for businesses to qualify, business owners "must agree to educate employees about the program and honor the discounts when presented with a Hughes Benefits Plus physical or digital card," according to HFCU's press release on Wednesday.

Organizations that are approved will be featured on the Hughes online Local Business Discounts Directory, the Benefits Plus national website, and a mobile app.

Click here to access the local business discounts directory.

Business logos, locations, contact information and website links will be featured on the Hughes Local Business Discounts Directory for the businesses that are participating in the program.

Furthermore, a complimentary Benefits Plus membership will be given to businesses who participate.

Businesses will be able to take advantage of the discounts being offered and a Checking Plus account from Hughes.

So far, nearly 100 local establishments have enrolled in HFCU's program and are taking advantage of the free benefit.