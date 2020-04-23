COVID-19 testing available with new guidelines in place

TUCSON - It's been known that there has been a nationwide shortage of COVID-19 tests and the Arizona Department of Health Services has been closely monitoring the spread.

Furthermore, ADHS hopes expanding requirements will help curb the pandemic.

On Wednesday, you had to jump through loopholes to be tested for the coronavirus.

Now, more lenient guidelines are in place as supplies become more available.

As of Thursday, there are 5,769 cases of COVID-19 in Arizona.

In Pima County, there are 1,026 coronavirus cases and so far, 58,750 tests have been used in Arizona.

As you know, tests have been limited to certain individuals.

Specifically, individuals labeled as high-risk with specific symptoms were only allowed to be swabbed for the coronavirus.

Dr. Cara Christ is the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services.

"We know that rapidly identifying cases, case follow up, and contact tracing will help slow the transmission of COVID-19 in our communities," said Christ. "Success in these areas requires an increase in our testing capacity."

The good news is that labs across Arizona are now able to obtain supplies needed to perform testing since the supply chain is opening up.

The following is the new guidelines in place for those who want to be tested for the Coronavirus.

Dr. Christ said you must meet both requirements:

• An individual who is concerned that he or she has been exposed to and infected with COVID-19.

AND

• An individual who has signed consent and voluntary isolation agreement.

Although, there is still a test shortage, said Dr. Bob England with the Pima County Health Department, but this is the step in the right direction.

"You do not want some artificial protocol that was rationing it from keeping you from using it, when you need it," said England. "So what this does is gives providers the permission to go ahead and use their own clinical judgement and test whoever they think should be tested."

Dr. Christ also said test results must be reported to the patient.

If tested positive, the patient must stay home in isolation or seek medical attention.