Authorities searching for 3 missing people last seen in Northern Arizona

TUCSON - Authorities are searching for three missing people out of Northern Arizona.

The Chino Valley Police Department said David Batten, Elissa Landry and Mitchell Mincks were reported missing on Tuesday and have not been heard from since Sunday.

Officers said there is evidence of foul play at Batten's home but won't say what that evidence is.

Authorities said Batten is Landry's stepfather and that Landry is in a relationship with Mincks.

The three individuals could be traveling to Iowa in a blue 2013 Subaru Forester with an Arizona women veteran license plate.

Authorities said Mincks has ties to Iowa.

If you see them, you’re asked not to approach them and call 9-1-1.