90s are making a comeback after 188 days!

TUCSON - Hope you're ready for it! We're warming into the low 90s this afternoon for the FIRST TIME this year. By the end of the weekend, temperatures could potentially hit 100°.

Today: Sunny, breezy and hot. High: 92°

Sunny, breezy and hot. High: 92° Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 61°

Clear and comfortable. Low: 61° Tomorrow: Tons of sunshine, breezy and hot. High: 95°

Our first 90°+ day has arrived after a 188 day stretch. This is the longest stretch since 1997-1998 where we went 192 days without the 90s. Since 1983 there has only been two occurrences where our first 90°+ day happened after April 20th and that was on May 4, 2010 and April 21, 1988. Today will be the third occurrence!

Temperatures will continue to climb each day and by the end of the weekend, some records will be in jeopardy as highs potentially hit 100°! Temperatures in the upper 90s / low 100s will continue through next week!

