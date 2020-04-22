UArizona launches COVID-19 data gathering texting system

TUCSON - The University of Arizona recently launched a texting system called, "AZCOVIDTXT."

It's a new program to help track the health of the surrounding community and keep community members informed during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Multiple zip codes in Pima County have already started participating in the texting system.

"As of this minute, there are 118 zip codes," said Nirav Merchant, director of the UA Data Science Institute. "Almost 9,000 text messages and almost 1,000 households are participating."

The free texting platform gathers data in a matter of seconds for those who participate in a short survey.

"You know testing is not that widely available right now," said Kacey Ernst, a UA associate professor. "So, being able to understand how our community is doing is really critical."

In addition to collecting information, the texting program also informs participants about COVID-19.

"We're trying to get information out," Ernst said. "Not just about the disease itself, but also other un-attended consequences of physical distancing."

The AZCOVIDTXT system was created by a team of researchers at the University of Arizona and will help map the spread of the coronavirus.

"We collect data at the zip code level so that we have a sort of geographic debut, without infringing and raising concerns about the confidentiality and privacy of people responding," said Sriram Iyengar, a UA associate professor.

To sign up, you can text JOIN to 1-833-410-0546.

For Spanish speakers, texto con UNIRSE al 1-833-410-0546.

"We want to give something back to the people of Arizona and let them know in their hour of need that they're not alone," Iyengar said.

For more information on the AZCOVIDTXT project, click here.