Pima County shares criteria to reduce physical distancing restrictions

Pima County shared the criteria required to eventually reduce physical distancing restrictions.

There are three things the County is focusing on: disease, healthcare capacity and public health.

Each category must meet the following:

Disease criteria:

Decreasing positive cases over 14 days

Decreasing COVID-19 related deaths over 14 days

Decreasing symptomatic cases over 14 days

Healthcare capacity criteria:

Testing for all symptomatic patients

Staffing and beds to care for twice the current COVID cases (+surge)

Sufficient PPE for healthcare and emergency responders

Public Health criteria:

Timely contact tracing within 24 hours of a report of a positive test

Testing of symptomatic contact within 12 hours

Facilities/ support for patients who can be discharged home

Once all of the above criteria are met, restriction changes may occur.

Phase 1:

Individuals:

All medically vulnerable people continue to stay home

All physical distancing measures remain in place

No groups > 10

Resumption of some non-essential travel

Employers:

Phased return to work with physical distancing

Common areas remain closed

Telework continues

Medically vulnerable workers telework or stay home

What the public sees:

School remain closed

Visitor restriction continue at healthcare facilites

Elective outpatient surgeries resume

Large venues (restaurants, churches, theatres, sporting venues) begin to operate with appropriate physical distancing

Gyms reopen with physical distancing and enhanced sanitation

Bars remain closed

Pima County says that for all phases of the recovery, the public should continue "good prevention practices." This includes staying home if sick, washing hands, avoid touching face, consider using face covering when in public, continue physical distancing, temperature checks at public buildings and workplaces, sanitation of common areas, and limitation on business travel.