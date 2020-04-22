Pima County shares criteria to reduce physical distancing restrictions
Pima County shared the criteria required to eventually reduce physical distancing restrictions.
There are three things the County is focusing on: disease, healthcare capacity and public health.
Each category must meet the following:
Disease criteria:
- Decreasing positive cases over 14 days
- Decreasing COVID-19 related deaths over 14 days
- Decreasing symptomatic cases over 14 days
Healthcare capacity criteria:
- Testing for all symptomatic patients
- Staffing and beds to care for twice the current COVID cases (+surge)
- Sufficient PPE for healthcare and emergency responders
Public Health criteria:
- Timely contact tracing within 24 hours of a report of a positive test
- Testing of symptomatic contact within 12 hours
- Facilities/ support for patients who can be discharged home
Once all of the above criteria are met, restriction changes may occur.
Phase 1:
Individuals:
- All medically vulnerable people continue to stay home
- All physical distancing measures remain in place
- No groups > 10
- Resumption of some non-essential travel
Employers:
- Phased return to work with physical distancing
- Common areas remain closed
- Telework continues
- Medically vulnerable workers telework or stay home
What the public sees:
- School remain closed
- Visitor restriction continue at healthcare facilites
- Elective outpatient surgeries resume
- Large venues (restaurants, churches, theatres, sporting venues) begin to operate with appropriate physical distancing
- Gyms reopen with physical distancing and enhanced sanitation
- Bars remain closed
Pima County says that for all phases of the recovery, the public should continue "good prevention practices." This includes staying home if sick, washing hands, avoid touching face, consider using face covering when in public, continue physical distancing, temperature checks at public buildings and workplaces, sanitation of common areas, and limitation on business travel.