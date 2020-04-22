Northwest Medical Center announces another COVID-19 patient released from hospital

TUCSON - Northwest Healthcare announced Wednesday that another patient who was hospitalized for the coronavirus was sent home Tuesday.

"In the midst of this pandemic that has caused so much anxiety, fear, and uncertainty, we still pause to acknowledge the good," wrote Northwest Healthcare on their Facebook page Wednesday. "Yesterday, NMC sent another COVID-19 patient home."

In the midst of this pandemic that has caused so much anxiety, fear, and uncertainty, we still pause to acknowledge the good. Yesterday, NMC sent another COVID-19 patient home. Posted by Northwest Healthcare on Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Details on the recently released patient are limited at this time.

Furthermore, Northwest Medical Center sent home its first coronavirus patient two weeks ago on Wednesday, April 8.

For more information and details on the coronavirus, click here.