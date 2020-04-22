New poll shows majority of Americans favor all-mail voting for November election

TUCSON - A new poll by NBC News and the Wall Street Journal shows a two-thirds majority of American voters favor voting by mail for the November election.

As the country deals with this coronavirus pandemic, Arizona’s top elections official wants vote-by-mail.

However, the leaders of both local political parties are divided on the issue.

After the Presidential Preference Election in March, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sent a letter to the state legislature asking for all vote-by-mail elections for both the August primary and November general, citing public safety and the impact of the coronavirus.

The legislature must sign off on all-mail voting statewide. It has yet to act.

Various counties and cities have enacted vote-by-mail for local elections.

“We are in uncharted territory,” Hobbs said. “This election, we have to make sure we’re allowing every Arizonan to exercise their fundamental right to vote and we have to do it in a way that’s safe and upholds public safety.”

Arizona voters have the option to join the permanent early voting list or request a one-time mail ballot.

Pima County Republican Party Chairman David Eppihimer opposes all vote-by-mail.

“They’re using this coronavirus thing as the excuse to get the foot under the tent,” Eppihimer said. “That’s what they’re doing and we’ll never see it go away.”

Alison Jones with the Pima Democratic Party said Arizonans shouldn’t be put in a difficult position by having to go to the polls

“People who have prexisting conditions, people who are vulnerable, are not going to vote,” Jones said. “They’re being told to make a choice, your health or your vote. That’s not right.

Eppihimer argued if voters are worried about their safety, they should go online and request a mail ballot for this cycle.

Eppihimer's worried about making this permanent in Arizona and the Pima GOP has called a virtual press conference on election integrity for Thursday morning.

“I vote by mail,” Eppihimer said. “77 percent of Republicans vote by mail but I’m dead set against it being a requirement. It’s easier to harvest votes and it’s easier to pull shenanigans.”

“If people are afraid to vote for whatever reason, it’s not free,” Jones said.