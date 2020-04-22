Angel Charity for Children selling t-shirts honoring frontline workers to raise money for beneficiaries

TUCSON - Angel Charity for Children in Tucson is raising money for its beneficiaries by shining a light on frontline workers who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The charity is selling t-shirts with images of first responders, doctors and restaurant workers that say, "Not All Angels Wear Halos."

"Despite how hard our volunteers work, there’s people out there who are really putting their life on the line every single day,” said Holly Polston of Garment Graphics & Promotional Products.

Polston added, “If we can support them by a shirt that has a great branding message that says, ‘Not All Angels Wear Halos,’ then we think it’s terrific.”

Adriana Rincon is the general chair at Angel Charity for Children.

"Besides thanking and acknowledging these people who are so dedicated in their service to our community, it's also a way to raise the much needed money for our Angel Charity beneficiaries for 2020," Rincon said.

The Angel Charity's beneficiaries serve the needs of children in Pima County.

For those interested in ordering a shirt, click here.