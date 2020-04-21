WWII Veteran tours U.S. to meet every governor

TUCSON - One of America's oldest World War II veterans is off on a journey to meet every governor in the United States, along with the mayor of the District of Columbia.

Sidney Walton's tour led him here to Arizona to meet our very own Gov. Doug Ducey.

Walton, a decorated World War II veteran, wished he had the chance to meet veterans from the Civil War.

At 101 years old, Walton is embarking on the "No Regrets" tour with his son, Paul, giving everyone a chance to meet a WWII veteran before it's too late.

Walton was born in New York City in 1919.

When he was 21, Walton joined the Army just nine months after the U.S. entered the war focused on defeating Hitler.

Through his service, Walton rose to the rank of corporal, returning to America five years after the war ended.

Since 2018, Walton has met 28 governors.

With only nine more governors to meet, Walton's wasting no time.

"It's really about giving everyone an opportunity to be able to meet a World War II veteran," said Walton's son, Paul."That makes my dad very special and it makes other people feel very special."

Walton was also honored in the NFL Superbowl last year.

Throughout his "No Regrets" tour, Walton has met President Donald Trump, along with dozens of celebrities, including Lady Gaga and John Legend.

However, as it turns out, Walton turned out to be quite the celebrity himself.

He is a reminder of the sacrifices made for our country.

For more information on Walton's "No Regrets" tour, click here.