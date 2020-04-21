USDA Forest Service Southwest now prohibiting fire usage in AZ national forests through June

TUCSON - Pima County Officials posted to Twitter Tuesday evening saying that starting Wednesday, the USDA Forest Service, Southwest, will prohibit the utilization of fire in all six national parks in Arizona.

Igniting, maintaining, attending and using a fire will be prohibited thru June 30, or later.

This will ensure first responders are available to safely respond and manage incidents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the Tucson Fire Department gave a heads up to the outdoorsy types, saying that the new regulation means no campfires are allowed.