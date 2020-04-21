UArizona cameras capture asteroid close-up during NASA’s OSIRIS-REx rehearsal

TUCSON, Ariz. — An OSIRIS-REx asteroid sample return mission, led by the University of Arizona on April 14 according to UA News, brought the spacecraft within just over 200 feet of the surface of the asteroid Bennu – closer than ever before.

During the maneuver, "the spacecraft engaged in a series of thruster burns and repositioning maneuvers to go through the exact same motions that planners mapped out for the mission's sample collection event, slated for late summer," according to UArizona News on Tuesday.

The spacecraft's SamCam captured a series of images during the rehearsal on April 14.

The SamCam is one of several cameras designed and built at the University of Arizona's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory.

The camera showed the spacecraft's field of view as it approached, hovered and then moved away from Bennu's surface, according to the press release from UArizona News on Tuesday.

On the OSIRIS-REx section of NASA's website, NASA wrote:

"This series of images, captured on Apr. 14 during the first rehearsal of the OSIRIS-REx mission’s sample collection event, shows the SamCam instrument’s field of view as the spacecraft approaches and moves away from asteroid Bennu’s surface."