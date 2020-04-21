Tucson resident of zip code 85711 says COVID-19 spike stems from disobeying rules

TUCSON - There was a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the midtown Tucson area, or zip code 85711, on Monday.

On Tuesday, there was concern that those numbers stem from not practicing social distancing.

"I am not really concerned about the law at this point. I am concerned about people's wellness," said Tony Gonzales, a longtime Tucson resident who lives within the 85711 zip code. "These are my neighbors. These are my family members."

Gonzales is concerned for the place he calls home.

In addition, Gonzales said people are not following the social distance rules that are recommended by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

"Middle of the night, you are still woken up with people having parties," Gonzales said. "You hear loud music and people are going along like they normally did."

Gonzales said one house even has a yard sale, which also goes against social distancing in a group setting.

The residents hosting the yard sale try to get people to stop by.

"They encourage people to stop," Gonzales said. "They kind of flag you down. It is completely inappropriate."

"I guess it falls under the umbrella, you can't fix stupid," said Steve Kozachik, a Tucson city councilman. "These are serious infractions. The recommendations are made by the health community."

Gonzales reached out to Kozachik and said nothing was done about it.

"We do not have the capacity to be pushing people apart, saying you need to stay six to 10 feet apart," said Kozachik.

Kozachik said he is not the one to report this to.

"You need to call 911," Kozachik said. "You need to let them know that this is not just a loud party, but these are people way over 10 people."

"I want action. I want something done," said Gonzales. "This has been two weeks since I reported this and there has been no action."

News 4 Tucson's Allie Potter asked Gonzales if he has considered calling 911.

"Not so much," replied Gonzales. "I think I can handle this appropriately through the Mayor's office."

Kozachik said the message is very simple:

"This is not a joke. People are dying. Follow the social distancing rules. If you see a problem, call 911."