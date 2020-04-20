Survivors of the coronavirus can face long-term health challenges

TUCSON - For the fortunate ones who get to leave the hospital and begin the road to recovery, some COVID-19 survivors may deal with long-term health challenges.

Dr. Gordon Carr, the chief medical officer at Banner University Medical Center and a professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine told News 4 Tucson, the coronavirus causes a type of respiratory failure called Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, or ARDS.

Carr said it takes a long time to build back physical strength and ARDS can cause lasting damage in patients with underlying conditions.

However, Carr said in ARDS survivors, research shows the lungs can get back normal.

"You would think the disability these patients had would be some kind of permanent lung damage but that's actually not what we see," Carr said. "It's the complications in all of the other aspects of people's lives that survivors of critical illness face."

Furthermore, Carr said a survivor's mental health and cognitive abilities can suffer.

"Problems with mood, with anxiety with post-traumatic stress disorder," Carr said. "There are also some reports that survivors with ARDS have issues with memory and problem solving."

Carr added these challenges can affect quality of life from a social standpoint.

"Job loss, unemployment, financial stress from prolonged illness and relationship challenges, for example, divorce," Carr said.

Carr believes because the coronavirus is so new, there may be unforeseen challenges in patients who recover that doctors just don't know about yet.