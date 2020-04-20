Police: Suspect sought in Nico’s Mexican Food burglary

MARANA, Ariz. - Police seek the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect.

According to Marana Police Department, a man "forcibly entered" Nico's Mexican Food restaurant located in the 110000 block of W. Marana Road. Police say he took an undisclosed amount of cash and a stereo.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20s with a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, a black and white print long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and a tan pointed toe cowboy boots.

Police say the suspect had a holstered handgun on his right hip.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Marana Police at 520.382.2000 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.