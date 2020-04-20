COVID-19 cases spike in midtown Tucson zip code

TUCSON - Coronavirus-related numbers have continued to climb in Pima County, including Tucson.

Recent numbers from the Arizona Department of Health Services said a spike near Reid Park is the new hot spot.

The zip code map only shows where people who test positive live, not where they got infected.

Dr. Bob England with the Pima County Health Department said the map is so useless that he doesn't even pay attention to it.

"It is not a good measure of how this is spreading through the community," said Dr. England.

Zip code 85711 is the latest to see a spike in COVID-19 cases, with 67 cases.

The zip code starts in midtown and ends on the eastside of Tucson.

Based on a map of Tucson, the zip code covers near Reid Park from Speedway to Golf Links from Alvernon Way to Wilmot Road.

Dr. England said there are a number of things that can explain the number of cases for a specific zip code.

"Maybe there is a bunch of healthcare workers who live in a particular neighborhood, who got infected on the job," England said. "It may be where people live who were susceptible enough by being old enough to have gotten sicker able to get testing."

Several nursing homes and long care living facilities are in zip code 85711.

News 4 Tucson's Allie Potter asked Dr. England if he thinks a lot of these numbers came from a nursing home or facility in the area.

"I could not tell you for sure," England said. "But my suspicion is if you see a sudden jump in a particular area, it is probably an outbreak in a particular facility.

Dr. England said when there is a coronavirus outbreak, more people are getting tested.

"So you are going to find more tests come back positive that previously might have gone missed," England said.

Overall, Dr. England said to consider the following when you see numbers, mainly zip codes jump, like 85711:

"It is not a good measure of how this is spreading through the community," England said. "It is not a good measure of where the risk is."

With proper social distancing tools, News 4 Tucson's Allie Potter attempted to interview residents in the 85711 zip code.

However, even with the proper social distancing guidelines, residents did not want to put themselves at risk.