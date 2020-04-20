AZ Department of Health Services updates website to show new available information regarding COVID-19

TUCSON - The Arizona Department of Health Services updated their website Monday to start showing new information on COVID-19 cases.

The AZDHS website now offers more information about the number of new coronavirus cases and tests reported daily, as well as coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths.

The updated dashboard on the AZDHS website has three sections: Overview, current trends and key healthcare metrics.

The overview section shows a summary, demographics, deaths and zip code data.

The demographics section also shows people who have prior chronic medical conditions, as well as those that are high risk which includes those who are 65 years and older.

In addition, some hospitals are now releasing more coronavirus-related information, which can also be found on AZDHS's recently updated website.

Such information includes how many beds and ventilators are being used, as well as the number of people discharged daily.

According to hospital-related data, over 600 people have been released since last Friday.

Furthermore, the trends tab shows hospitalizations, lab testing numbers and now congregate settings that have tested positive for at least one case of COVID-19.

The congregate settings data tells you how many different facilities have had a case of COVID-19.

The current categories are long-term care facilities, assisted living, dialysis clinic, residential, outpatient/clinic, prison/jail/detention center, workplace and other.

For example, in Pima County, there are 11 long-term care and five assisted living facilities that have had at least one positive case of COVID-19.

In total, 28 different facilities in Pima County have at least one confirmed case of the virus, compared to Maricopa County, which currently has 72 facilities affected by the coronavirus.

For now, the names of the facilities are not being used on the website.

However, the AZDHS website has said they are planning on providing more data points as they move forward.

