TFD battles early morning fire at Los Betos restaurant

TUCSON— Tucson Fire responded to an early morning fire at the Los Betos restaurant on Oracle Road Saturday.

Officials say an officer with the Tucson Police Department noticed smoke coming from the restaurant and requested a response from TFD around 4 a.m.

Engine 8 arrived on scene and confirmed the building was full of smoke. Crews immediately pulled lines and searched the building for potential victims, according to TFD.

Crews located the source of the fire in a small office space in the rear of the building.

No victims were located during the search of the structure.

TFD says It took 11 units and 26 firefighters 22 minutes to locate and extinguish the fire.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported. The cause is still under investigation.