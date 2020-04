An elderly woman and her dog were attacked by a coatimundi at the Coronado National Memorial this morning, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

The coatimunidi was shot and killed and will be tested for rabies.

The woman and her dog are being treated for their injuries.

wildlife conflicts, call 623-236-7201

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says rabies shots are always recommended for wildlife bites.