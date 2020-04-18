COVID-19 in Arizona: 4,719 cases, 177 deaths

PHOENIX- Arizona health officials reported 4,719 COVID-19 cases Saturday morning.

According to the newly released data, 177 deaths in connection to the virus have been reported.

In Pima County, there are 856 cases, 56 deaths have been reported.

State health officials say 51,045 people have been tested for COVID-19. The majority of the people that have been tested are between 20-44 years of age.

ABOUT COVID-19:

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some causing respiratory illness in people. Signs and symptoms, similar to the common cold or the flu, include a runny nose, cough, sore throat, fever, and general feeling of being unwell.

For the most up-to-date information on the outbreak, please visit the CDC's COVID-19 website.

If you traveled to areas currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, you should:

Stay at home and avoid contact with others until 72 hours after fever is gone and symptoms of acute infection resolve. Most people are able to recover at home without medical care.

If you need to seek medical care right away, call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

Avoid travel while sick.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

All individuals returning from areas with substantial community spread should follow the Arizona Guidance for Returned Travelers, travel directly to their place of isolation or self-quarantine, and only leave that location for essential activities.

For the latest COVID-19 updates in Arizona, visit https://www.azdhs.gov/.

Other resources: Pima County, Cochise County, Santa Cruz County, Pinal County.