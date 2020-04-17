TPD: Tucson woman arrives at family member’s home after missing for several days

TUCSON - The Tucson Police Department announced that 68-year-old Nancy Glanz, who went missing Monday, arrived at a family member's home on N. Wilmot Road Friday evening.

At approximately 8 p.m. Friday evening, Glanz arrived at a family member's residence while detectives were there speaking with the family.

TPD said that Glanz appeared to be dehydrated and was then transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

Detectives spoke with Glanz briefly before she was transported.

It is currently unknown where Glanz has been over the past few days.

However, it is believed that Glanz has been walking around Tucson since she went missing.

TPD reported there were no obvious signs that Glanz had been physically assaulted.

Detectives will continue to speak with family, medical staff and Glanz to determine what exactly happened since she was last seen on Monday evening.

Glanz is now safe and with family members.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

