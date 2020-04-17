PCSD: Road closures near River Rd, Craycroft Rd following vehicle collision

TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff's Department is responding to a scene of a vehicle collision at 5900 E. River Road on Friday evening.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of River Road from Rio Verde Vista Drive to Tanuri Drive are currently closed.

Traffic in the area will be delayed while deputies investigate the collision.

PCSD asks motorists to find alternate routes if traveling in the area.

Details regarding this incident are limited at this time.

