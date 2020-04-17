Local lab in Tucson has conducted over 1,500 tests for COVID-19 antibodies

TUCSON - With the University of Arizona and the state announcing a partnership to provide COVID-19 antibody tests to first responders and healthcare workers, News 4 Tucson previously informed the community about a local lab in Tucson that has already been providing the test for regular citizens.

ARCpoint Labs of Tucson, located on the city’s southside, began testing people for COVID-19 antibodies on April 2.

Since then, ARCpoint has had a waitlist of hundreds of people.

So far, over 1,500 tests have been conducted at ARCpoint Labs for people who believe they previously had the coronavirus and are now past their symptoms.

"Very important that I find out if I'm positive to get back to work because I am an essential worker,” said Erwin Scheunemann, who was tested for COVID-19 antibodies. “If I find out I was positive, I'll probably do more at work."

Scheunemann is a registered nurse and was at the gem show earlier this year.

With the amount of people that were at the event and at the hospital, Scheunemann worried that he contracted the virus after feeling sick.

"The symptoms that I felt just lethargy first couple…first day or so,” Scheunemann said. “Sore throat, chest congestion, minimal sinusitis and a cough."

ARCpoint Labs of Tucson is able to perform approximately 100 tests per day because of social distance guidelines and they will even test you in your car.

Nationally, ARCpoint Labs is seeing a three to five percent positive test for antibodies and the lab’s test has a 99.8 percent accuracy rate.

Scheunemann said he and his wife are over 60 and he wishes he did test positive for the antibodies.

To know that he hasn't leaves Scheunemann a little more worried.

"I thought I'd had it, thought I'd got over it which gives you a little false sense of security that's gone,” Scheunemann said.

Currently, ARCpoint Labs of Tucson’s waitlist is up to 1,000 people and they're working on people from about two weeks out.