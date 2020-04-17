Governor Ducey sees progress, won’t project timetable for re-opening Arizona

PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said no one is more committed to re-opening Arizona’s economy.

In a one-on-one interview with News 4 Tucson’s Eric Fink Friday afternoon, the governor said it will take a methodical approach with the help of doctors and scientists.

With that being said, the governor would not put a timetable on that decision.

Governor Ducey believes the combination of Arizonans staying home and social distancing is slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the governor grapples with getting the state’s economy back up and running.

“We are seeing signs that we can pump some oxygen back into this economy and methodically re-open,” Ducey said.

Ducey contends the re-opening will be piece by piece.

“It will be incremental, much like we did some of the executive orders on the way into this much safer place that we are right now,” Ducey said. “We want to make sure we don’t backslide. We never really did hit that peak everyone was concerned about.”

Governor Ducey knows there’s a critical shortage of COVID-19 testing available.

Ducey argued every governor in the country wants to get their hands on more diagnostic tests.

Following that, Ducey praised the University of Arizona and its plan to develop 250,000 antibody tests.

The governor also said contact tracing is essential.

Furthermore, the statewide stay-at-home order goes through April 30.

However, Governor Ducey is unsure whether he’ll extend the order.

“Let’s wait and see,” Ducey said. “I am cautiously optimistic. The date April 30th was put in place for a reason. I think it’s April 17th? We’ll know a lot more one week from today.”