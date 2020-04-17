Gift card incentive program infuses $105K to local businesses

TUCSON - Tucson did it again! Round 3 of the Downtown Tucson Partnership Gift Card Incentive Program was a success.

According DTP, 1,000 gift cards were sold in less than 15 minutes Friday morning.

Local businesses infused another $35,000, bringing the total to $105,000.

The gift card program was started to help businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.

This week, HSL Properties sponsored the incentive program to fund the 1,000 gift cards. They will also sponsor a fourth-round on April 22 at 6 a.m.

Here's how the program works: Buy a $25 gift card from the Downtown Tucson Partnership for use at your favorite downtown business and receive a free $10 bonus.