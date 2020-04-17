Getting Answers: Snowbirds in Arizona during COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - April is usually the time snowbirds start to head home.

Some viewers asking us, is it safe and will they get stopped when there is a stay at home order in effect?

News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper discussed that question during our Getting Answers segment on Friday evening.

Some viewers have asked us:

"Just wondering if "snowbirds" are having difficulty getting home? Will they get stopped on their journey home?”

Well, these questions have a lot of factors that come into play.

First, in Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey issued a stay at home order for the state.

However, when it comes to leaving your home, under the policy, it states:

"No person shall be required to provide documentation of proof of their activities to justify their activities under this order."

So, the answer to the question is you won't get stopped in Arizona, however, other states may be different.

Depending on what state you are traveling through, be sure to check the state's executive orders and public health department website.

While most businesses are shut down, essential businesses like supermarkets, hospitals, gas stations and banks should be open.

When it comes to hotels being open, check by state because that can vary.

Furthermore, when it comes to traveling, the CDC advises:

"If COVID-19 is spreading at your destination, but not where you live, you may be more likely to get infected if you travel there than if you stay home."

Also, the CDC is recommending that travelers at higher risk for COVID-19 complications avoid all nonessential air travel.

The CDC’s website has a list of things you should consider before you travel in the united states.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email us at gettinganswers@kvoa.com.