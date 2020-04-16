Tucson Fire extinguishes southside trailer fire, evacuates residents, kittens

TUCSON - The Tucson Fire Department responded to reports of a brushfire in the 6100 block of S. Park Avenue Thursday afternoon.

However, what was initially reported to be a brush fire was then upgraded to a full alarm when a nearby trailer caught fire, according to TFD.

Tucson Fire responded to a southside trailer fire on Thursday, April 16. Photo courtesy of TFD.

TFD's Engine 10 was first on scene and quickly established hose lines to contain the fire with Engine 14 close behind.

Tucson Fire crews then entered the trailer, which was fully engulfed in flames.

Three people and three cats were evacuated from the trailer, with one cat requiring oxygen.

However, three additional cats are missing.

In six minutes, 10 units and 24 firefighters were able to control the fire.

TFD reported no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

The cause of the fire and origin remain under investigation, according to TFD.

TFD shared a safety message for the surrounding community:

As temperatures continue to climb with the dry, summer months ahead of us, please keep home fire safety in mind. Clear brush and other low-lying vegetation from your property safely – a small brush fire can spread to nearby structures in seconds. Michael Colaianni, TFD Public Information Officer, April 16, 2020