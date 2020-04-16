Tino’s Pizza reopens after closing in honor of owner who passed away earlier this week

TUCSON - Tino's Pizza reopened Thursday after it temporarily closed in honor of the restaurant's owner Dino who passed away on Monday.

William "Dino" Chonis started Tino's in 1984 and it quickly became a staple of Tucson's eastside.

The restaurant was closed in honor of Dino but reopened to serve people amid the stay at home order.

"We've been really busy actually lately with everything that's been going on with COVID-19 and pickups and deliveries," said Morgan Chonis of Tino's Pizza. "So we've been rockin', it's been amazing."

Friends, family or anyone who shared a memory with Dino are invited to paint a note or story on the outside wall of the restaurant.