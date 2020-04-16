Gadabout Salon & Spas shares helpful tips for hair, nail care with the community during quarantine

TUCSON - Hair and nail treatment can be considered essential to a lot of people.

However, with hair salons closed around Southern Arizona, Gadabout Gadabout Salon & Spas is finding creative ways to meet your beauty needs.

Whether you maintain your nails at the salon or need a little pick me up, Gadabout has at home nail kits available, including "Gel-Less," which properly removes gel manicures.

"We also have 'Add a Little Color' kit," said Scarlett Nyman, director of Gadabout Nail Department. "So if you are someone who cannot live without color and just really needs something to brighten up your day."

Nyman continued to share how you can have a relaxing day in the comfort of your own home.

"You can definitely bring a little of that spa feeling at home. We have amazing warm neck pillows," Nyman said. "Overnight foot cream is really great."

"Honestly men, women or anyone can use these," Nyman added when suggesting the foot cream.

Nyman then recommended cuticle oil and described its benefits.

"This creates a barrier because when you are washing your hands a lot, that water is repelling instead of absorbing into the skin," Nyman said. "So cuticle oil is important on all different levels."

In addition to the nail and skin treatment, Gadabout is to the rescue when it comes to covering up gray or re-growth roots.

"I have been having a lot of fun at home trying new things to cover roots and help my guests cover up their roots," said Wagner Westerbeke, a stylist for Gadabout. "So the easiest way to cover up your roots is put on a hat."

Some people are at home and feeling antsy to cut and color their hair.

"Please, please, please do not cut your hair at home," said Westerbeke. "Do not box-dye your hair at home. I have seen melted hair."

Gadabout is using "Color WOW" for blondes.

"It is like make up for your hair so you are going to put it on both sides and go straight on the root. Apply that in," Westerbeke explained, "so just right on the root and it will blend it out."

Westerbeke added that Color WOW is something to use even when times inquarantine are over.

"If you are on your sixth week of needing color, I think everyone should have Color WOW in their life," Westerbeke said.

However, if you are not a blonde…

"Color Fresh is good for gray hair or anyone who wants to blend out or wants to make their hair darker," Westerbeke said.

Westerbeke also said using hair accessories and different hair styles are key to the hair survival, along with the messy bun.

"I will just do a little twist. Now it is nice and tight and you are just going to pull," Westerbeke explained as she styled her hair into a messy bun. "It is just a cute little way to feel like your hair is complete."

Last but not least, the amazing Kerastase treatments.

"Unfortunately, we cannot send home treatments," Westerbeke said. "I know everyone is obsessed with the treatments in salon but because of the way they work, they activate immediately so they wouldn't work by the time we get home to you."

Westerbeke said until Gov. Doug Ducey's order is lifted, this is the next best treatment:

"Put some of your Elixer, mix it together and put it on your hair and it will add moisture," Westerbeke said.

Whether you are a guest at Gadabout or not, the salon stylists and employees say you are essential to them.

To purchase items, visit the Gadabout Salon & Spas website by clicking here and you can pick them up curb-side.