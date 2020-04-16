Authorities asking for help to find Tucson woman who’s been missing for several days

TUCSON - Tucson Police say 68-year-old Nancy Glanz was last seen at her home near Camino Seco and Escalante Road Monday night around 8:45 p.m.

It's now been more 72 hours and she hasn't been heard from since.

News 4 Tucson learned Glanz is the caregiver for her 92-year-old mother.

According to police, Glanz and her mother live at an Eastside mobile home park on Camino Seco.

Police say Glanz didn't show up for a commitment Tuesday morning which worried family members.

"They said that would just never happen so that was the first red flag," said Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department.

On Tuesday, police began their search for Glanz.

According to authorities, the search has included patrol officers, detectives from the department's violent crimes unit, helicopters, drones and K9s from the Arizona Department of Corrections among other assets.

Police say Glanz's everyday personal belongings are still at home and call this missing person's case particularly unusual.

"This one is just very strange especially since she does care for her elderly mother," Sgt. Dugan said. "There are no obvious signs of any foul play or anything like that. Just all of a sudden vanished from her home, very uncharacteristic of her from what we understand."

Detectives need the public's help.

If you have any information on Glanz's whereabouts or any information that can help detectives in this case, call 911 or 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.