11th Annual News 4 Tucson Lifesaver campaign begins

With kids staying around the house and under the governor's stay at home order, teaching them the ABC’s of water safety is more important than ever.

To keep everyone safe, we will be making a few changes to this year's program.

The temperatures are heating up and that means our News 4 Tucson Lifesaver season is here.

News 4 Tucson’s Lifesaver Campaign started 11 years ago and the goal of the campaign is to prevent children from drowning.

And it’s working.

This year, with kids unable to attend school the rest of this academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those lessons are more important than ever.

“Last year, we had no pediatric drownings, no child drownings for 2019,” said Chief John Walka of Rural Metro Fire. “We're really happy about that, we're really proud of that. We're hoping that we can do that again this year.”

That's why the 11th Annual News 4 Tucson Lifesaver is once again teaming up with our community partners, teaching the ABC’s of water safety.

It starts with active adult supervision.

“We always want to make sure that parents can teach their kids that swimming alone is not a good idea,” said Chief Walka. “They have to have an adult with them when they're swimming. So, adult supervision is absolutely essential.”

However, it doesn't stop there.

With kids unable to attend school right now, there is an increased danger that they could get themselves into trouble.

“We need to make that sure that we are watching the kids around the pool all the time,” Chief Walka said. “If you have those barriers around the pool, that's very important to make sure those barriers are intact.”

