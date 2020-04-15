Tucson woman warns community about stimulus check scams

TUCSON - As Americans eagerly wait for their stimulus checks, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said scammers are taking advantage of a vulnerable situation.

Last week, a Tucson resident, who does not want to be identified, received a suspicious email.

"I saw the sender and it was a lady friend of mine who passed away," the Tucson woman said. "And it is a valid email address. It is her email address."

A familiar name, but not a familiar message.

"The subject was the thing that hooked me in," the Tucson woman said.

The subject line read "COVID-19 Emergency Financial Aid."

"That catches your eye" she said. "Then it says a request to direct deposit your COVID-19 emergency financial aide has been approved and submitted. The payment will be processed as soon at the attached form is completed and returned."

Deputy James Allerton with PCSD said the IRS will not ask you personal information to get a stimulus check.

"They already have your information, if you filed taxes," said Deputy Allerton. "If you have not filed taxes, they have a way you can sign up for the COVID relief. Simply go onto their website, IRS.gov."

"The stress that we are all under, with this staying at home and loss of jobs. Do not fall for any of this," the Tucson resident said. "It will only cause more headaches."

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said if you come across a COVID-19 scam, call 911.