Tucson business focusing on ways to help surrounding community, local independent businesses

TUCSON - A local business has turned its focus to making face masks for the Tucson community.

Aztec Embroidery & Screen Printing is making machine-washable mask and selling them for 10 dollars to help keep their staff on payroll.

"We have gone the extra mile,” a representative of Aztec Embroidery & Screen Printing told News 4 Tucson on Wednesday. “Making sure that this is several layers of cotton and there is also a non-woven layer in between the two layers of cotton so it acts like a filter from what we researched the best possible way to make the homemade masks we are actually manufacturing."



The company has also joined the “Here for Good” campaign to sell t-shirts and hats, supporting local businesses to make sure they stay “here for good.”

If you own a local business and want Aztecs to sell your shirt on the website, click here.

Here's the steps to help out local businesses:

1. Visit store, purchase a #HereForGodTucson Tee or Hat, and $10 goes to your favorite local business.



2. Local businesses can join - we will feature a tee shirt with their company logo - they share the store link with your friends, customers, fans & family - and every shirt sold , they get $10.



3. Nominate a local business. If anyone knows of any local business that may be struggling, they nominate that business to be added to our store.