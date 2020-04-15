Tucson behavioral health clinic alleges TRICARE not covering some essential therapy during COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - If you walk into the group therapy room at Desert Star Addiction Recovery Center on Tucson’s northwest side, you'll know it’s not business as usual.

All of the behavioral health sessions at Desert Star Addiction Recovery Center have moved online and into the world of telehealth,

a service most insurance companies are providing during COVID-19.

However, Richard Poppy, executive director of Desert Star, alleges TRICARE, the health insurance program that covers our military and their families, is not covering certain telehealth care benefits.

“When I first heard this, I was just dumbfounded,” Poppy said. “It’s like, really? Our military is not providing for this service? Everybody else is.”

According to Poppy, TRICARE covers residential treatment and extended hospital stays, as well as individual telehealth sessions.

However, Poppy said there’s no coverage for intensive outpatient programs, a setting that requires a minimum of 12 hours per week of care.

“What they’re asking us to do," Poppy explained, "is if we do have an intensive outpatient program, they want us to see people in person."

Mindful of social distancing and wanting to keep patients and therapists safe and healthy, in-person therapy was a non-starter for Poppy and his staff.

Poppy told News 4 Tucson, the Major in charge of mental health at Davis Monthan Air Force is taking this up the chain of command.

Currently, Desert Star provides services to its five TRICARE patients pro-bono.

Desert Star Addiction Recovery Center's clinical director, Amy Tilley, argued virtual group therapy is critical at this time when many of her clients feel isolated and alone at home.

“The support that we can provide via telephone, it’s all be it different, but it’s still there," Tilley said. "People have something to do, to put on their calendar, to look forward to, to show up for a Noon meeting, a 6 p.m. meeting and do the group together."

“These are men and women that are dedicating their lives to helping the country, to saving the country, to protecting the country and we’re denying them access to a very essential service,” Poppy said. “I just find that shocking.”

Poppy contacted Gov. Doug Ducey’s office as well as the offices of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Sen. Martha McSally.

Poppy also reached out to Southern Arizona Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick.

Poppy said he talked with staff members for both Sinema and Kirkpatrick and they are looking into this issue.

News 4 Tucson reached out to TRICARE but we have yet to hear back.

