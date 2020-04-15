Gov. Ducey issues executive order permitting food trucks at various ADOT rest areas during COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Wednesday allowing food trucks to operate at several Arizona Department of transportation rest areas.

Arizona continues supporting the trucking industry during the COVID-19 pandemic with this executive order which helps the long-haul truckers who keep Arizonans supplied with food and essentials.

"While commercial activity is usually prohibited at federally funded rest areas, the Federal Highway Administration recently permitted states to allow food trucks at rest areas while the national emergency declaration remains in effect," according to a press release from the AZ Governor's Office on Wednesday.

Governor Ducey said he and the state wants to ensure they're doing everything possible to support the truck drivers who work long hours, keeping Arizona grocery stores stocked and medical professionals equipped.

"Today's order will allow long-haul truck drivers to buy nutritious food during their trips, and will help increase business for food trucks at this time," said Governor Ducey on Wednesday. "Arizona will emerge from this public health challenge stronger by supporting each other and staying connected.”

The Arizona Department of Transportation is supporting Governor Ducey's order and has developed a permit process for food truck owners.

Those who own and operate a food truck business can click here and to get more information and apply for a permit to sell food at the rest areas.

The following rest stops along interstate freeways will initially be included in this program:

Sunset Point and Christensen along I-17

Haviland, Parks and Meteor Crater along I-40

Ehrenberg, Burnt Wells and Sacaton along I-10

More rest areas may be added depending on demand, according to the AZ Governors Office.