Wildland firefighters prepare for potentially active fire season in Arizona

TUCSON - The Arizona Department of Forestry & Fire Management is predicting an active fire season.

As wildland firefighters prepare for this wildfire season, they're also working to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"The health and safety of our firefighters, the crew members, and the public is our number one priority," said State Fire Management Officer John Truett. "We have a very large resource toolbox to assist us, including our aviation, local, federal, and tribal partners."

Wildland firefighters will be asked to practice social distancing in fire camps and increase sanitizing their vehicles and equipment.

Meanwhile, they're also preparing for what could potentially be a busy fire season due to the amount of rain and snow we had this winter.

"When we did get all of that moisture, it just added to that grass load that was already there," said Tiffany Davila with Arizona Department of Forestry & Fire Management.

"So once the temperatures start to heat up that grass, that brush dries out very quickly," said Davila. "It loosens that moisture retention very quickly and then that's when we start seeing the high fire activity."

Davila said because of that moisture, we could see a fire season like we did in 2019.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry & Fire Management, there were 1,867 wildland fires in Arizona.

Those fires burned nearly 400,000 acres of land, with 78 percent of those fires being human-caused.

In order to prevent wildfires, officials advise the public to use spark arresters on small equipment, put out campfires completely, never burn on windy days, secure tow chains and never pull your vehicle off the road into vegetation.