TPD searching for elderly woman last seen near S. Camino Seco, Escalante Rd

TUCSON - The Tucson Police Department is searching for 68-year-old Nancy Glanz Tuesday evening.

Glanz was last seen Monday at 8:45 p.m. in the 3400 block of S. Camino Seco near E. Escalante Road.

Glanz did not show up for a scheduled commitment Tuesday morning and has not been in contact with her family.

Her vehicle and essential personal belongings are at home.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 911.