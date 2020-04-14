 Skip to Content

TPD searching for elderly woman last seen near S. Camino Seco, Escalante Rd

New
6:18 pm Local News, News, Top Stories

TUCSON - The Tucson Police Department is searching for 68-year-old Nancy Glanz Tuesday evening.

Glanz was last seen Monday at 8:45 p.m. in the 3400 block of S. Camino Seco near E. Escalante Road.

Map of 3400 S Camino Seco, Tucson, AZ 85730

Glanz did not show up for a scheduled commitment Tuesday morning and has not been in contact with her family.

Her vehicle and essential personal belongings are at home.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 911.

Carla Litto

Digital content producer for KVOA News 4 Tucson. Carla previously interned at the NBC affiliate. She is currently a senior at UArizona majoring in journalism.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film