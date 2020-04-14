Sierra Vista man arrested following investigation related to illicit child videos

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - A man was arrested in Sierra Vista Monday as a result of a month-long investigation related to illicit child videos.

According to Sierra Vista Police Department, 35-year-old Benjamin C. Price was placed under investigation back in March after the department received related information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After serving a search warrant at his home located in the 4400 block of E. Busby Dr. on Monday, Price was booked into Cochise County Jailtaken into custody for five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count each of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

SVPD said the search warrant at the home also resulted in the seizure of numerous items of digital evidence, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation into this case is on-going.

Anyone with information is advised to call 520-452-7500.