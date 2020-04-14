Pima Community College helps to provide PPE to local healthcare workers

TUCSON - Students at Pima Community College have been pitching in recently to provide personal protective equipment to local healthcare workers.

PCC donated 400 masks and 220 boxes of gloves to Pima County.

County officials will distribute the items to medical professionals in need.

Students studying fashion design also made masks for frontline workers and the public.

PCC students and instructors will donate the masks to local charities, including the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.