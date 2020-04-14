El Rio Health advancing doctor, patient interaction through digital methods

TUCSON - Computers, cell phones and tablets are just a few items we use to communicate with friends and family, especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic.

El Rio Health is advancing their doctor and patient interaction by using that same technology.

Doctors at El Rio are doing their best to communicate with patients while using social distancing.

Now, a trip to the doctor is literally in the palm of your hand with Telehealth service.

News 4 Tucson sat in on an appointment with Dr. Lisa Soltani.

Soltani said the majority of her patients are homeless which can be dangerous during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They just cannot be moving in and out of large fluxes of people," Soltani said. "They have to hunker down. These kinds of folk need to shelter in place."

Dr. Soltani was talking with her patient, Jose, on Tuesday.

Jose is currently staying at the Gospel Rescue Mission.

"At least you can stay there and they can feed you, shelter you," Soltani said.

"Some people are choosing not to do that, but not my friend Jose because I would have to track him down," Soltani said, jokingly.

Thanks to technology, Jose can visit his doctor.

A good majority of doctors are now working from home to provide this service.

If for some reason the patient does not have internet access or must be seen in person, the doors are open at El Rio.

Click here to visit El Rio's website.

If you would like a Telehealth service, contact El Rio Health, but you must have a device with a camera, microphone and internet.