DIGGING DEEPER: COVID-19 impacting local courts

TUCSON - Concerns over the coronavirus have forced the closure of countless businesses and even some government agencies.

However, federal, state and local courts are still open.

Although, it has been anything but business as usual.

“It is important to recognize that the court system is open” said Pima County Superior Court Judge Danielle Liwski.

Ordinarily, Judge Liwski presides over criminal cases going on inside her courtroom.

In the wake of the pandemic, many things about the way the court conducts business have changed.

“As many cases as we can going by video," Juge Liwski told the News 4 Tucson Digging Deeper team."Sometimes by phone as well, so that we have less people that are present in the courtroom."

Fears over COVID-19 are also forcing the court to take a hard look at what they hear, and when they hear it.

“Trying to schedule only essential hearings and removing cases from the calendar that are non-essential or could wait a little longer," Judge Liwski added. "Postponing some jury trials, and we'll be working in the future on how to re-evaluate which cases go first and how to get those jury trials back in place."

However, making sure defendants who are charged with serious crimes get their day in court is just part of the court's challenge.

“If there's a victim in a matter, they are welcome to be present at a court hearing either personally or by phone if they prefer that," Judge Liwski told News 4 Tucson. "So, we are trying to do all kinds of essential hearings and make sure they are open to the public as best we can."

Criminal defense attorneys are also doing whatever they can to preserve their client's constitutional rights, under less than ideal circumstances.

“The Public Defender's Office takes our clients rights incredibly seriously. That being said, we're not insensitive to the unprecedented nature of this pandemic,” said Sarah Kostick, with the Pima County Public Defender’s Office.

“We're working to insist that our clients get their hearing when they're entitled to them, under sort of the constitutional speedy trial guidelines that we do have in place," Kostick said. "We have a lot of clients who are in custody in custody right now, and whose speedy trial rights are being infringed upon.”

High-profile cases, including murder trials, might need to be delayed.

Though, at this stage, it's not clear how long.

Judges, lawyers, and court staff are all trying to pull together to make sure our nation's legal system doesn't fall victim to the coronavirus.

“People don't understand that it takes hundreds of people to run these courthouses. It's just the judges or the people you see in the courtroom, and everybody has seemed to pitch in to do whatever they can,” Tucson attorney, William Walker, told News 4 Tucson.

“We'll make it. We'll do ok," Walker said. "Our court system has worked and lawyers worked before under difficult circumstances and we can make it. “

In addition to conducting hearings via phone or video, at least for now, the Superior Court has also suspended jury service.

Click here for more information on how the virus has impacted the court system.