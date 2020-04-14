AZ National Guard helps state fight against COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - The Arizona National Guard is assisting in the fight against coronavirus.

Members of the guard participated in two events Monday to procure personal protective equipment for Arizona.

The AZ National Guard delivered 7,000 pounds of medical grade fabric to local health care providers to be manufactured into PPE gowns.

That's only part of an 18,000 pound shipment.

In addition, the 161st Air Refueling Wing Service sewed more than 300 protective masks at the Goldwater Air National Guard Base.