Wind Advisory

Wind AdvisoryUpdated
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Cochise County and the eastern portions of the
Upper Gila River Valley. The strongest winds will be near the
Arizona and New Mexico border.
* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make travel difficult, especially
high profile vehicles traveling on Interstate 10 near the
Arizona and New Mexico border. Strong wind may produce localized
blowing dust near the Willcox Playa, as well as near loose
soils.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.