Wind Advisory

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Cochise County and the eastern portions of the

Upper Gila River Valley. The strongest winds will be near the

Arizona and New Mexico border.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make travel difficult, especially

high profile vehicles traveling on Interstate 10 near the

Arizona and New Mexico border. Strong wind may produce localized

blowing dust near the Willcox Playa, as well as near loose

soils.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.