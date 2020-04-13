Tucson couple mourning loss of baby after hit-and-run collision last week

TUCSON - A Tucson couple that was planning for their first child together now has to plan for her funeral after being involved in a midtown crash last week.

The collision happened on Tuesday, April 7, at the intersection of Speedway Boulevard and Swan Road.

According to witness interviews conducted by TPD officers, the couple, driving in a Ford Focus, was heading westbound on Speedway Boulevard.

A Nissan Titan heading eastbound on Speedway Boulevard in the left-turn lane was preparing to turn north onto Swan Road.

Witnesses said that the Nissan had a green left turn arrow when the two vehicles collided in the intersection, according to TPD.

However, the Nissan proceeded to flee the scene of the collision, traveling northbound on Swan Road.

Andre Smith was driving his wife, Anna, in the Ford Focus.

Anna, who was 24-weeks pregnant, was rushed to Banner University Medical Center where she underwent an emergency c-section.

"Our baby was due on July 27th," Andre Smith said. "She was only about four or five months along and then the baby had to come out, otherwise her and the baby would have died."

Smith's baby girl, Emily, was put on life support.

Just two days later, baby Emily passed away.

"They thought there was a chance but because...the cat scans and MRI's on her and the ultrasounds, it showed that she had no brain function," Smith said.

The couple is now left with physical and emotional pain.

"I just felt like I should have been able to do more to protect my baby and I couldn't do anything," Smith said.

Tucson Police said they are still searching for the man believed to be involved in this fatal hit-and-run who is reported to have been driving a maroon Nissan Titan.

If you have any information regarding this incident you're asked to call 9-11 or 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.

A Go Fund Me page has been created to help support the couple as they face this tragedy.

If you'd like to donate to help the couple with funeral expenses, click here.