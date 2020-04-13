Pregnant woman loses child after necessary emergency procedure due to hit-and-run collision

TUCSON - Tucson Police Department Operations Division Midtown were dispatched to the intersection of E. Speedway Boulevard and N. Swan Road following reports of a serious injury hit-and-run collision involving a pickup truck and a passenger car last Tuesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, Tucson Fire crews rendered aid to the passenger of a 2018 Ford Focus.

TFD transported the passenger of the Ford, a 24-weeks pregnant adult female, to Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries.

When the pregnant female passenger arrived at Banner UMC, medical staff determined that an emergency procedure was necessary.

On that Tuesday evening, a female infant was delivered and immediately placed on life support.

Two days later on Thursday, April 9, the female baby was pronounced deceased.

The child's mother was present at the time of her passing.

According to witness interviews conducted by TPD officers, the Ford Focus was heading westbound on Speedway Boulevard.

A Nissan Titan heading eastbound on Speedway Boulevard in the left-turn lane was preparing to turn north onto Swan Road.

Witnesses said that the Nissan had a green left turn arrow when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The Nissan then proceeded to flee the scene of the collision, traveling northbound on Swan Road.

A DUI officer determined the driver of the Ford was not impaired at the time of the collision.

Speed was also determined to not be a factor in this collision.

This investigation is on-going.

No charges or citations have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details on this story.